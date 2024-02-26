Lord Jacob Rothschild, a British member of the Jewish banking family, died on Monday at age 87.

He was an ardent supporter of Israeli and Jewish philanthropic causes, serving as president of Yad HaNadiv from 2018 to the present and chair from 1989 to 2018. Most recently, he was the driving force behind the National Library of Israel, which opened its doors in October 2023. Regrettably, he was unable to see it with his own eyes before he passed away.

Other notable building projects include the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem (which was funded entirely by Yad Hanadiv), the Raanana Campus of the Open University, and the Visitors Pavilion at Ramat Hanadiv in Zichron Yaakov.

Dr. Yigal Mersel, the CEO of Yad HaNadiv, said the organization "deeply mourns the passing of Lord Rothschild, a visionary whose generosity of spirit and forward thinking led to the establishment of numerous major institutions and initiatives in Israel."

His works "have strengthened innovation, culture and research, helping to advance Israel as a vibrant democracy for all its citizens. Lord Rothschild’s legacy lives on in Yad HaNadiv’s work, which will continue for generations to come."

He followed in the footsteps of his relative, early Zionist Baron Edmond de Rothschild, who was known in Israel as "HaNadiv HaYadua," meaning "the known benefactor."

The family called Jacob "a towering presence in many peoples’ lives - a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather."