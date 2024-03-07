Russia claims it foiled an Islamic State terrorist attack on a Moscow synagogue

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a terrorist attack on one of Moscow's synagogues, the agency informed state media TASS on Thursday.

“On the territory of the Kaluga region, the activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization “Islamic State” in Afghanistan “Vilayat Khorasan”, banned in Russia, were suppressed," the FSB spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The terror cell was "planning to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow," the statement added.

“During further operational investigative activities, it was established that militants of an international terrorist organization are preparing an attack on synagogue parishioners using firearms,” the FSB explained.

“During the arrest, the terrorists offered armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers and, as a result, were neutralized by return fire,” it continued on the counterterrorism operation in Russia's western region.

The statement concluded that at the terrorists' residence in the Kaluga region, the authorities found firearms and components for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered.

"The investigative unit of the FSB Directorate for the Kaluga Region opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 30, part 2 art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (preparation for a terrorist attack)," it concluded.