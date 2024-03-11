Jewish groups decry Canadian regulations putting Kosher meat 'in jeopardy'

Kosher institutions and Jewish advocacy groups called out new regulatory guidelines that “in effect” jeopardize the fate of Judaism’s ritual animal slaughter practices in Canada, according to a statement released Sunday night.

The Kashruth Council of Canada (COR), Montreal Kosher (MK) and Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said efforts to reach a solution with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) were unsuccessful and would seek “legal remedies" to ensure their religious freedom was upheld.

CFIA “introduced new guidelines governing animal slaughter in Canada that in effect - if not intention - place shechita (Jewish ritual slaughter) in jeopardy,” the statement announced.

The statement explained that the religious practice had been unhindered and legally approved since 1959, however new guidelines were being enforced by the CFIA as of June 2023 which “render kosher slaughter nearly impossible to sustain.”

“Since these new guidelines have gone into effect, the amount of kosher meat produced in Canada has decreased dramatically,” the statement added. “The community has been trying to temporarily supplement this shortfall with imported kosher meat, but this situation is not viable over the long-term.”

“Kosher slaughter is humane. There is strong scientific evidence supporting this conclusion,” the statement explained, saying expert reports demonstrated the rapid transition to “immediate and irreversible insensibility and as a result do not experience any pain.”

“Regrettably, the CFIA has ignored the basic science, relying on inaccurate and flawed, selective literature review,” the statement concluded, and said it was determined to preserve the Canadian Jewish community and its “place as one of the leading communities in the Diaspora.”

A small number of countries in Europe have also implemented restrictions on ritual animal slaughter, upheld by the European Union court, making it difficult or impossible for Muslims and Jews to maintain the Halal and Kosher dietary laws with locally produced meat, as well as impacting the local businesses.