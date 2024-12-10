1st annual medical job fair held in LA aimed at attracting doctors to Israel

Jewish immigration groups held the first MedEx LA fair in Los Angeles on Sunday, drawing dozens of Jewish doctors who are potentially moving to Israel.

The event, was part of the organization’s newly founded International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), created through a collaboration of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health and Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with The Jewish Agency for Israel.

The initiative is part of a greater effort to address a shortage of doctors in Israel, with the immigration, or aliyah, process streamlined for these doctors. This shortage has been noted by the World Health Organization and OECD.

Jonah Light

Within five years, Israel hopes to attract 2,000 Jewish doctors, "while providing personalized assistance for those looking to make Aliyah, become part of the Israeli health system, and acclimate into communities throughout Israel," according to Nefesh B'Nefesh.

Similar events were held recently in London, Paris, Buenos Aires, and New Jersey.

"Plans are underway to expand MedEx to other global destinations to further integrate Jewish medical talent into Israel’s healthcare system," Nefesh B'Nefesh said.

Representatives from around Israel were present, conducting interviews with interested doctors in real time. Grants are available for those interested in working in the periphery, including areas around the Gaza Strip most affected by the war.

"Together with our partners in the various government ministries, Nefesh B'Nefesh, and the Jewish Agency, we are working to strengthen our healthcare system, with a focus on the Negev and Galilee," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. "The MedEx events provide an important platform to encourage doctors to make Aliyah, while offering assistance to navigate the process. It is heartwarming to see the significant interest from doctors in particular, and by Jews in general, to make Aliyah during this time of war. This is a profound expression of Zionism and a demonstration of solidarity with the citizens of Israel."

Jonah Light

"Our MedEx events reflect our shared commitment to addressing Israel’s healthcare needs while empowering Jewish medical professionals in their Aliyah journeys," said Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "These medical professionals are embarking on a transformative path that will enrich their lives and strengthen Israel’s healthcare system. And as such, we are committed to ensuring that their Aliyah and integration processes are as smooth and successful as possible."