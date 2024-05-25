Annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue drastically scaled back

As Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue on Tunisia's Djerba's island, the most ancient on the African continent, kicked off on Friday, the ceremonies were pared down to the bare minimum amid security concerns fueled by the Gaza war.

Normally thousands of pilgrims from the world over flock to the Ghriba synagogue to partake in three days of festivities marked by several processions.

This year, however, organizers scaled down the ceremonies to religious rituals, scrapping an outdoors festive procession.

The pilgrimage, which typically brings together up to 8,000 people, is marked by a colorful procession behind a large menorah, the Jewish candelabra, mounted on wheels and decorated with traditional fabrics.

The organizers said they had to beef up security "because of the context and also after what happened last year last," referring to the Gaza war and to last year's deadly attack in the synagogue respectively.

During the pilgrimage in May 2023, two worshipers and three security officers were killed in front of the synagogue in an attack carried out by another officer.

Following the October 7 Hamas massacre, Tunisian rioters desecrated a synagogue in Al-Hammah on the mainland.

The North African country boasted a Jewish community of over 100,000 before the end of the French protectorate in 1954, yet since then its numbers dwindled to around 1,500. The country's current leadership is implacably hostile to the Jewish state.