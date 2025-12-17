Bondi Beach shooter charged with 59 offenses, including 15 murder counts

The suspected gunman in the deadly Bondi Beach attack has been charged with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder, after waking from a coma, police and court officials confirmed on Wednesday.

New South Wales police charged 24-year-old Naveed Akram on Wednesday, after he was critically injured during the December 14 shooting and taken to a Sydney hospital. Authorities had been awaiting his recovery to a lucid state before laying formal charges.

Among the offenses listed by court staff are 15 counts of murder, one count of committing a terrorist act, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder, and additional charges including placing an explosive in or near a building, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and publicly displaying a terrorist symbol.

The charges stem from the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration near the iconic Bondi Beach, which shocked Australia and the Jewish community worldwide. Fifteen people were killed in the attack, including a 10-year-old child, and at least 20 others were injured.

Akram’s father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was also implicated in the attack but was shot and killed by police at the scene. Investigators later found explosive devices and homemade flags linked to the Islamic State in a vehicle associated with the suspects, and Australian authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack.

The case was scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, with Akram expected to face proceedings from his hospital bedside due to ongoing medical treatment. His legal representation and the next steps in the judicial process remain in development.