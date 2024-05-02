CancelHate: Survivors tackle Holocaust denial in new digital campaign

"There were no gas chambers. Every single thing we know about World War Two is a lie. I have the same goals as Hitler: Exile the Jews and keep their degeneracy and corruption and lies out of society."

This is one example of a Holocaust denial post on social media. With rates of antisemitic incidents being reported at an all time high, the distortion of facts online is being shown to play into and feed the rampant hate.

As Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel approaches, the Claims Conference is launching a global digital campaign featuring Holocaust survivors who share snippets of their personal stories in an effort to combat misinformation.

"The gas chambers in Auschwitz did not begin with bricks, they began with words," says survivor Abe Foxman, who lost 13 members of his immediate family. "Words of hate matter."

Similar videos will be posted throughout May, which is also Jewish American Awareness month in the U.S.

In another video, German Holocaust survivor Herbert Rubinstein says, "Hate and Holocaust denial have returned to our society today. I am very, very, very sad about this and I am fighting it with all my might and strength. Words matter. Our words are our power.”

As younger generations are shown to have far less awareness and knowledge of the Holocaust, Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor explains the urgent need to tackle hate and denial on social media in particular:

"Social media offers individuals a place to hide while they spread words of hate. This campaign shows that these are not victimless posts – these mean and vile words deny the first-hand testimony of each and every Holocaust survivor, their suffering and the suffering and often loss of their families.”

A recent study in the United States of 18 to 40-year-olds (known as Millennials and Gen Z) found that 49 percent have seen Holocaust denial or distortion posts on social media or elsewhere online, with similar numbers found in other countries.

These surveys also found that in many countries Holocaust knowledge was waning. In Canada, 22 percent of Millennials and Gen Z were not sure if they had heard of the Holocaust. In France, 25 percent of Millennials had not heard of the Holocaust or were unsure if they had.

With the number of living Holocaust survivors dwindling, and the gap in basic knowledge growing, younger generations are at increased risk of believing the historical distortion that is found online.

A nonprofit organization, the Claims Conference secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951, it negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations and seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust.