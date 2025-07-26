CRIF: Unconditional recognition of Palestinian statehood to legitimate Hamas, fuel antisemitism

Recommended -

French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood represents a "moral error," a representative of the country's umbrella association of Jewish organizations said on Friday.

Serge Dahan, the vice president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) said it was a “very bad decision” that legitimated the position of Hamas, the antisemitic jihadists who carried out a cross-border raid into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Dahan said Macron could still reconsider the position, saying that it was not supported by other European countries or the U.S.

France would be the first major Western power to recognise an independent Palestinian state. Britain and Germany said they were not yet ready to do so but later joined France in calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Dahan said French Jews were worried the decision could risk increasing antisemitism and said the path to peace should include both Israel and the Palestinians and not unconditional declarations of recognition for Palestinian statehood.