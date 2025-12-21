Sa'ar urges diaspora Jews to move to Israel amid rising anti-Semitism

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar delivered a sharply worded address on Sunday evening at a Hanukkah candle-lighting conference in Rishon Lezion, using the gathering to criticize Israel’s opposition leadership and call on Jews abroad to immigrate to Israel amid rising global antisemitism.

The event, attended by around 1,000 activists and supporters along with Knesset members and local mayors, marked Sa'ar’s first major public conference since announcing his return to the Likud party.

As he lit the eighth candle of Hanukkah, Sa'ar framed his remarks around national resilience, security, and leadership during wartime.

Addressing Jews in the Diaspora, Sa'ar warned that antisemitism has intensified worldwide and accused many foreign governments of failing to respond decisively. He said Israel had invested significant diplomatic effort over the past year to push back against what he described as a new wave of open antisemitism, including convening an international conference in Jerusalem earlier this year.

“Jews have the right to live safely anywhere,” Saar said, “but history teaches us to recognize danger when we see it.” He appealed directly to Jewish communities in countries including the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada, and Belgium, urging them to immigrate to Israel.

Sa'ar described Israel as the only place where Jews can fully ensure their security and identity, calling on families to “come home” to the Jewish state.

Sa'ar also launched a fierce attack on opposition leaders over their conduct during the ongoing war, singling out opposition head Yair Lapid without naming him directly. He accused opposition figures of advocating an end to the conflict on terms favorable to Israel’s enemies, even as the government pursued military operations against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran-backed threats.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2002811905828852168 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Sa'ar, while the government was making what he called difficult and historic decisions to weaken Israel’s adversaries, the opposition was promoting what he characterized as surrender-driven policies in exchange for hostage releases. “Either way,” Sa'ar said, “they are unworthy of leadership.”