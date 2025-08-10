Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to take caution on day of state-wide pro-Palestinian protests

Recommended -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) gave Israelis in Greece a warning to act cautiously ahead of "Day of Action" planned for Sunday by radical pro-Palestinian activist groups.

The groups announced their intentions to target Israelis and hold rallies throughout the country after leading several anti-Israel incidents last week.

The ministry published a statement on its website on Friday, recommending Israelis to take caution, as “Demonstrations expected to take place throughout the country, including on islands and at tourist sites, organized by radical pro-Palestinian groups.”

Travelers were warned to avoid protests, refrain from engaging in political arguments, and remain alert in crowded places. The MFA also recommended visitors avoid wearing or openly showing Israeli symbols and continue to update family members on their whereabouts.

According to Israeli media outlet Kan, demonstrations against Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza are planned for 90 different locations across Greece.