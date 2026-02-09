'When one Jew is hurt, we all feel the pain': Herzog visits Bondi memorial, condemns terror attack as assault on democracy

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, attended a memorial ceremony overnight Sunday to Monday at the site of the deadly terror attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Speaking at the ceremony, Herzog said the attack targeted not only the Jewish community but fundamental democratic values.

“Two Islamic terrorists deliberately harmed our brothers and sisters, but the attack was against all of us, against democracy, and against freedom of religion,” Herzog said. He added that terrorism operates in the same way across the world and noted Israel’s long experience confronting such threats.

Herzog said the response in Australia following the attack demonstrated solidarity with the Jewish community. “After the attack, the Australians stood together with the Jewish community. The State of Israel stood with the victims; we are all one family. When a Jew is hurt, we all feel the pain,” he said.

The visit comes amid heightened security concerns and reports of planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Australia. CNN reported that a large protest, expected to draw thousands, was planned in Sydney, with organizers criticizing Herzog’s visit and Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Local police warned protesters that gathering near Sydney City Hall could lead to arrests if public order is disrupted. One protest organizer, Josh Lis, said demonstrators were “not afraid” of the police warning, according to local media reports.

Herzog’s visit has also drawn criticism within parts of the Jewish community in Sydney. Community leaders have voiced frustration over his planned meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whom some community representatives have declined to meet, citing dissatisfaction with the government’s response to rising antisemitism.

The Bondi Beach attack in December 2025 left 16 people dead, including one of the shooters, and dozens wounded. Members of Sydney’s Jewish community say they are still grappling with the trauma of the attack and continue to call for stronger and more decisive measures by Australian authorities to address antisemitism following the October 7 attacks in Israel.