Mossad, German security services bust Hamas-linked terror cell planning attacks on Jewish, Israeli targets

German security services, operating in coordination with Israel's Mossad spy agency, arrested three members of a Hamas-linked terrorist cell plotting attacks on Israel and Jewish targets, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday.

The counterterrorism operation that was capped off by the arrest in the western city of Karhlsruhe on Wednesday was "made possible through close cooperation between the Mossad for and German security and intelligence forces," the statement read.

"Weapons were found in possession of members of the cell that were apparently intended for carrying out the attack. This arrest tallies with other Mossad activities in recent weeks across Europe in cooperation with local security and law enforcement agencies, including in Austria."

The Mossad said that the effort to stop the cell spanned several countries, and was “part of an extensive Mossad effort throughout Europe during which weapons caches were seized and further arrests made of operatives linked to terrorist offenses.”

According to German reports earlier in the week, two of the suspects are German citizens, while the third was described by the federal prosecutor’s office as being born in Lebanon. In line with German privacy rules, they were named as Abed Al G., Wael F. M., and Ahmad I.