Israeli-American Council (IAC) headquarters vandalized in antisemetic attack

Recommended -

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) national headquarters in Los Angeles (LA) and its surrounding area was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti over the past weekend.

The perpetrator spray-painted a yellow swastika, lightning bolt-stylized letters “SS” (the Nazi symbol for the notorious Jew-murdering Schutzstaffel) and the word “burn” on the sidewalk directly in front of the Woodland Hills building, as well as a swastika on a cardboard snowman at the building’s entrance.

“F--- Jews, BDS” (the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions anti-Israel movement) was also spray painted on a barrier along the Highway 101 freeway entrance nearby, as well as additional swastikas throughout the area.

The IAC is currently working with local Topanga Community Police of the LAPD to investigate the incident and identify the perpetrator. The IAC said its security cameras captured the image of a suspect, and the police are reviewing it as part of the investigation.

“We are appalled by this vile act of antisemitism at the doorstep of our own community and offices,” said Israeli-American Council (IAC) CEO Elan S. Carr, the former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

“Around the world and across our country, we have seen an alarming and historic rise in antisemitism. We are working tirelessly to fight it and to ensure that history does not repeat itself. This incident will not intimidate or deter us -- on the contrary, it fuels our determination to stand even stronger against antisemitism and to protect and strengthen our community for generations to come,” he added.