Israeli embassy in the UK participates in 'Britain Against Antisemitism' march

Israeli diplomats from the United Kingdom (UK) embassy participated in the "Britain Against Antisemitism" march Sunday, which was held in London at the initiative of the organization Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

Foreign Ministry envoys marched alongside tens of thousands of members of the Jewish community and its supporters in central London, expressing their clear message: Antisemitism has no place in Britain.

The march comes against the backdrop of the publication on Sunday of a survey on the extent of antisemitism in Britain, offering data that shows almost half of Brits hold antisemitic views, nearly doubling the level recorded in 2021.

The Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in London congratulated the organizers of the march and emphasized the importance of the joint fight against antisemitism and the right of Jews in Britain to live in security, freedom, and pride.

"The Jewish community in Britain is under severe anti-Semitic attack, and the British government must act so that Jews do not feel threatened in London and throughout the UK," said Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely. "There is no place for anti-Semitism in Britain."

"Hatred of Jews is a reality that must be fought, and together with our friends in the community, we will continue to act against hatred of Jews and hatred of the State of Israel -- and we will continue to call on the world to put pressure on Hamas to disarm and release all the hostages," she added.

A day before the march, London police said they had arrested around 425 people at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group proscribed by the government as a terrorist organization.

“Our country is clearly at a tipping point,” a CAA spokesperson had said. “These are the highest antisemitism figures that we have ever recorded, having doubled in less than five years. Our young people are being radicalized into adopting hateful ideologies before our eyes. Britain will lose its soul to extremists unless the silent majority wakes up.”