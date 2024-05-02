Israeli student at John Hopkins assaulted after speaking about hostages

At John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, an Israeli PhD student was reportedly attacked by an anti-Israel protester on campus following her discussion about the plight of hostages held by Hamas.

Noga Mudrik, the Israeli student, recounted the experience on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), alleging that she was assaulted by a protester wielding a Palestinian flag near the university entrance.

Mudrik detailed the incident, stating that the attacker shouted derogatory remarks at her, including demands for her to "go back to Europe," immediately after she spoke to TV journalists about the hostages and events on October 7.

Mudrik explained that her pursuit of academic research had unexpectedly put her into a situation where she felt compelled to defend her safety and existence as an Israeli. She emphasized that her intention in moving to the United States for her PhD studies was solely to pursue her academic interests, not to engage in confrontations or defend her identity.

Mudrik shared images of signs displayed on the John Hopkins campus, including one that equated Zionism with Nazi ideology and white supremacy, underscoring the hostile environment she encountered.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding discussions on Israel and Palestine within academic institutions and underscores concerns about the erosion of free speech and the rise of violence targeting individuals based on their nationality or identity.