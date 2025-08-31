Jewish Agency head cancels South Africa trip fearing arrest

Recommended -

The chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog canceled his upcoming trip to South Africa out of fear that authorities in that country might seek to arrest him, the agency said Sunday.

The agency said the decision was made as a precaution in order to avoid the risk of potential legal and diplomatic problems arising during the visit.

Since October 7, South Africa has been one of the most critical countries toward Israel regarding its actions during the conflict.

In December 2023, the South African government took Israel to the International Court of Justice at the Hague in an attempt to charge Israel with committing genocide in Gaza.