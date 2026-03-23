An arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish emergency service in north London is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

According to police, four Hatzolah ambulances were set on fire at around 1:45 GMT in the Golders Green area on Monday. Emergency services responded to the scene, where police and fire crews remained as investigations began.

A spokesperson for Shomrim 'strongly' condemned the attack. "This was not only a criminal act of arson but also a targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the Jewish community," they said.

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Authorities said the incident is being handled as a hate crime targeting the Jewish community. Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, said, "We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern, and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent inquiries."

Jackson added that investigators are reviewing surveillance footage. "We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage," she said. No arrests have been made so far.

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A local resident told the BBC they heard an explosion shortly after 1:30 GMT and saw four ambulances on fire. "We've all been woken up... by arsonists targeting the ambulances in our community," the resident said.

"Hatzola provides life-saving medical care to all who need it, the Shomrim spokesperson said. "An attack on these ambulances is an attack on the safety, well-being, and resilience of our community."

Hatzolah is a volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free emergency medical response and transport services to the Jewish community. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.