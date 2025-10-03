Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, named as Manchester attack victims

Manchester police on Friday named the two men murdered in the jihadist terror attack on a Manchester synagogue the previous day.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, lost their lives after Syrian-born Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning.

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead at the scene by armed police officers.

A video shared on social media showed police officers shooting a man inside the synagogue’s perimeter, while a Jewish man lay on the floor in a pool of blood.

"He has a bomb, go away!" an armed police officer shouted to onlookers, just seconds before a gunshot rang out.

A bomb disposal unit was later called to the scene, but police confirmed the device that the suspect was wearing was not viable.

Meanwhile British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood pledged the government will step up its efforts to tackle antisemitism.

“We will redouble our efforts,” Mahmood told Times Radio. “We will, of course, now review all of the work that we do to tackle antisemitism.”