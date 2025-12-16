Mother of slain 10-year-old speaks at Hanukkah vigil after Bondi Beach attack

At a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony held at Bondi Beach in Sydney, the mother of Matilda, the young girl killed in this week’s deadly attack, delivered a raw and emotional address, standing beside her son Vadim and members of the local Jewish community. The gathering came days after the massacre that shocked Australia and made headlines far beyond its shores.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Matilda’s mother described the cruel irony of seeking safety in Australia after fleeing war in Ukraine. “We came from Ukraine. I brought from Ukraine my oldest son, Vadim, and I was so happy that he is not there right now… that he is safe here,” she said. “And I couldn’t imagine I would lose my daughter here. It’s just a nightmare,” she added.

She recounted the moments of the attack itself. “I can’t imagine what kind of monster was standing on that bridge and seeing a little girl running for her father to hide with him,” she said. “And he just pulled his trigger on her… It wasn’t an accident. It was a bullet just fired on her.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000876660737106308 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Vadim, Matilda’s brother, also spoke at the ceremony, offering a quieter reflection. “One thing that brings me comfort now is that whenever I would ask Matilda if she knew that I loved her, she would immediately say yes,” he told the crowd. “She knew she was loved. She wasn’t alone.”

The menorah lighting took place near the site of the attack and was attended by community members, local leaders and mourners. The ceremony was held as part of Hanukkah observances, focusing on remembrance and solidarity following the attack.

Reporting from Bondi Beach, Sydney, Yuli Solomon of i24NEWS's Hebrew channel documented the ceremony, where grief, faith, and resilience were on display.