NSC publishes security warning to Israelis vacationing abroad ahead of High Holidays

Ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, Israel's National Security Council (NSC) published the latest threat assessment to Israelis abroad from terrorist groups to the public on Sunday, in order to increase the Israeli public's awareness of the existing terrorist threats around the world and encourage individuals to take preventive action accordingly.

The NSC specified that the warning is an up-to-date reflection of the main trends in the activities of terrorist groups around the world and their impact on the level of threat posed to Israelis abroad during these times, but the travel warnings and restrictions themselves are not new.

"As the Gaza war continues and in parallel with the increasing threat of terrorism, the National Security Headquarters stated it has recognized a trend of worsening and increasing violent anti-Semitic incidents and escalating steps by anti-Israel groups, to the point of physically harming Israelis and Jews abroad. This is in light of, among other things, the anti-Israel narrative and the negative media campaign by pro-Palestinian elements -- a trend that may encourage and motivate extremist elements to carry out terrorist activities against Israelis or Jews abroad," the statement read.

"Therefore, the National Security Bureau is reinforcing its recommendation to the Israeli public to act with responsibility during this time when traveling abroad, to check the status of the National Security Bureau's travel warnings (before purchasing tickets to the destination,) and to act in accordance with the travel warning recommendations and the level of risk in the country they are visiting," it listed, adding that, as illustrated in the past year, these warnings are well-founded and reflect a tangible and valid threat potential.

The statement also emphasized the risk of sharing content on social media networks indicating current or past service in the Israeli security forces, as these posts increase the risk of being marked by various parties as a target. "Therefore, the National Security Council recommends that you do not upload to social networks, in any way, content that indicates service in the security forces, operational activity, or similar content, as well as real-time locations."

The council additionally warned the public against fraud and kidnapping, emphasizing the importance of maintaining vigilance against requests from unknown parties, especially online and with business people abroad. It also published a list of countries legally banned for entry to Israeli residents out of risk of high danger.

The warning mentioned that travelers can stay up-to-date on all travel warnings and recommendations for precautions when staying abroad on the NSC's website.