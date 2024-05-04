Pro-Palestinian group demands California uni cut ties with Jewish community orgs

Extremist campus group Students for Justice for Palestine issued a demand for UC Santa Cruz to boycott both Israeli and Jewish community organizations, a move described by Jewish groups and student and blatantly antisemitic.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1786515903070511354 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

SJP demanded that the university “Cut ties UC wide with all zionist organizations — including study abroad programs, fellowships, seminars, research collaborations and universities. Cut ties with the Hellen Diller foundation, Koret foundation, Israel Institute and Hillel International.”

U.S. campuses have been roiled for weeks by anti-Israel and pro-Hamas encampment and riots, including scenes of real violence in UCLA and other top universities, where anti-Israeli rhetoric has consistently glided over into antisemitism.

However this latest demand is arguably noteworthy in its apparent lack of interest in the usual fig leaves of anti-Israeli activism.

“Three of the four organizations cited in the academic boycott demand by encampment activists at UCSC are Jewish charities and communal groups,” the Jewish group Bay Area JCRC said in response.

"They are pillars of the Jewish community. This isn’t just about opposing Israel’s Gaza actions but seems aimed at Jewish institutions, revealing underlying antisemitism."