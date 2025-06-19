Reclaim what was lost: a new, easier path to German citizenship for descendants of Nazi victims

Recommended -

Germany’s 2021 reform of the Nationality Act has unlocked citizenship of an EU country for countless descendants of Nazi persecution victims—no passport history or flawless records required. With Decker, Pex & Levi Co.’s skilled German citizenship by descent lawyer team and expert genealogists, even those with limited knowledge can reclaim their heritage and secure a European passport.

Whether you’re motivated by justice, heritage, or global opportunity, reclaiming your German citizenship offers a unique chance to restore what was unjustly taken from your family. With recent legal reforms, this process has become more accessible than ever before. This article will walk you through the essentials—Why Consider Securing a European Passport in the First Place? What Documents Do You Need?

Why Consider Securing a European Passport in the First Place?

Securing a European passport isn’t just about travel or opportunity—it’s about reclaiming a legacy unjustly taken from your family when your ancestors were stripped of their home, citizenship, and liberty. With the help of a skilled German citizenship by descent lawyer, you can go through the complex application process and gain rightful recognition as a German citizen and passport holder. This citizenship offers more than heritage—it grants the freedom to live and work across the EU, access affordable education and healthcare, vote in German and EU elections, hold dual citizenship, and benefit from expanded professional opportunities and diplomatic protection in all 27 EU member states. It’s not just a passport—it’s a restoration of your rightful place in Europe’s future.

What documents do you need?

Obtaining German citizenship may seem overwhelming, but with the support of an expert legal team and trusted partnerships with professional genealogists, the process becomes smooth and manageable—even if you have only limited knowledge of your ancestry. If you're a descendant of a German citizen or resident persecuted by the Nazis (and all German Jews were), you're likely eligible to restore that citizenship under the 2021 reform. Common obstacles like missing passports or historic documents, foreign marriages, or being born out of wedlock no longer disqualify you. Plus, there are no language or integration tests required. Our German citizenship by descent lawyers handle everything—from research to notarized translations—so you don’t have to.

Why Choose Decker Pex and Levi?

Decker, Pex & Levi, nominated as one of Israel’s leading law firms for 2025 in immigration and citizenship, is an immigration law firm with offices in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem specializing in worldwide immigration, including Aliyah to Israel and European citizenships such as Austrian, Polish, German, and more. Part of our team is based in Germany, and we are experts in archive research. A dedicated subset of our skilled lawyers focuses exclusively on German citizenship by descent, bringing unmatched expertise and providing comprehensive, hands-on support at every stage—from assessing eligibility to gathering, translating, and verifying essential documents like birth and marriage certificates—to ensure your application is meticulously prepared and submitted directly to the relevant German authorities. You can browse our website for more information and reassurance, including detailed service overviews and countless heartfelt testimonials from our satisfied clients.

Check if you are eligible for a German passport and start the process

If you believe you may be eligible—or are simply unsure about starting your citizenship journey—there’s no harm in reaching out to the experts at Decker Pex and Levi Co. Our consultations are honest, confidential, and designed to give you clear guidance. If we see a viable case, we act with urgency and care, fully understanding both the emotional and practical importance of reclaiming your citizenship. Our dedicated team won’t stop until you successfully call Europe your rightful home.

Contact us today to begin your journey toward restoring your German citizenship!

