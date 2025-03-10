Record number of doctors attend Nefesh B'Nefesh's MedEx event

New Jersey’s Teaneck hosted the 10th annual MedEx on Sunday, offering a streamlined immigration process for doctors and other medical professionals to successfully integrate into Israel’s workforce.

Hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh; Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry; Health Ministry; Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry; and the Jewish Agency for Israel, more than 500 Jewish doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals participated in the event.

As Israel faces physician shortages, the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP) seeks to address the issue with MedEx, the flagship initiative of the program to help 2,000 Jewish doctors move to Israel by 2030.

Thanks in part to the program, 519 physicians immigrated to Israel in 2024, making it a record-breaking year on the path to meeting the goal. Events were also held in Paris, Buenos Aires, London, and Los Angeles, thanks to partners such as the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Foundation, Jewish Federations of North America, and the Azrieli Foundation.

A record 260 physicians from 25 US states and Canadian provinces attended the fair in New Jersey, providing them guidance and support. The professionals included nurses, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, pharmacists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, audiologists, dietitians and nutritionists, and dental hygienists.

Shahar Azran / Nefesh B'Nefesh

"The goal of this program is to bring doctors and healthcare professionals to Israel while strengthening the medical system in the Galilee and the Negev," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. "Over the past year, together with our partners in the Ministries of Health and Negev and Galilee Development, as well as the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B’Nefesh, we have facilitated the integration of 519 doctors who made Aliyah. This year’s conference is larger than last year’s, marking a significant milestone for the people of Israel. This success has been made possible through dedicated efforts to encourage Aliyah and the numerous programs designed to integrate new Olim effectively, alongside the strong desire of many Jews around the world to support Israel and be part of the Zionist story."

The medical professionals networked with representatives from Israel’s Health Ministry, health insurance companies, and leading hospitals to explore licensing requirements, job opportunities, relocation grants, and placement options for working in Israel’s periphery. More than 100 attendees submitted documents to the Health Ministry for licensing.

Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, hailed Medex as "more than just an event, it’s a vital bridge linking skilled Jewish medical professionals with meaningful opportunities to make a significant difference to the State of Israel. We are proud to support their journeys, knowing they will not only strengthen Israel’s healthcare system but also enrich their own lives through this impactful experience."

Director General of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry, Yohanan Mali, said the ministry is offering incentives of up to 400,000 NIS ($110,000) to doctors choosing to work in these parts of the country, part of its commitment "to closing the existing gaps and strengthening the healthcare system in Israel's Northern and Southern regions."

"This initiative is a key part of our ongoing national mission to bring medical professionals to Israel's North and South, a goal we have been advancing for several years," he said. "It is another significant step by our ministry to bolster resilience and enhance the quality of life in these areas – both in routine times and especially in the wake of the current war – as the displaced residents begin returning home and new populations are encouraged to move and settle there."

Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, noted that, "during this difficult time for Israel, the strong bond of the Jewish people is clear, and our deep partnership with Jewish communities around the world continues to make a tremendous impact on our country. This initiative, which brings leading Jewish doctors to join Israel’s healthcare system, is a powerful example of the unconditional love from our brothers and sisters in Jewish communities around the world. Aliyah is a major driver of growth and integrating new immigrants into healthcare and other fields is a key part of building and rebuilding Israel. We are committed to supporting these doctors and new immigrants on their journey and ensuring their successful integration into life in Israel."

Real-time job interviews were held by both major health insurance companies and hospitals. These including Ziv, Poriah, and Rambam Medical Centers from northern Israel; Sheba and Ichilov Medical Centers from the Center; Hadassah, Shaare Zedek, and Herzog from Jerusalem; and the Meuhedet, Clalit, Leumit, and Maccabi health insurance companies.

"At this time, when our country is facing painful and difficult challenges, it is of great importance to support Nefesh B'Nefesh's program, which encourages Jewish doctors from the United States to immigrate to Israel," said Danna Azrieli, chairwoman of Azrieli Group and of Azrieli Foundation Israel.

"We view these physicians as a strategic asset for both the Israeli healthcare system and our national resilience. Their arrival in Israel aligns with the vision of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in Safed, which works to train doctors and strengthen the Galilee. The combination of skilled and experienced physicians from abroad with the younger generation of doctors we are training in the north creates a strong synergy that will contribute to a significant improvement in the quality of healthcare services across the country. I would like to thank Nefesh B'Nefesh for their important work, and the doctors who are taking a Zionist step by immigrating to Israel. We will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the State of Israel and secure our future as a strong nation."

More than 1,000 doctors and 3,500 other healthcare professionals have been helped by Nefesh B’Nefesh to move to Israel and successfully integrate into Israel’s hospitals, health insurance companies, and private practices. This ongoing initiative continues to strengthen Israel’s healthcare system and inspire Jewish professionals worldwide to make Israel their home.

Nefesh B’Nefesh also hosted its highly anticipated Aliyah Fair, along with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency for Israel. This was attended by 900 prospective immigrants, or Olim, from different backgrounds, providing them a one-stop resource hub, featuring representatives from Israeli government agencies, health funds, schools, real estate experts, and financial planners. Participants accessed fingerprinting and notarization services, attended workshops on employment and Israeli communities, and received consultations tailored to their specific needs.