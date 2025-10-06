Russian security service thwarts attempted terror attacks targeting Jews

Multiple attempted terrorist attacks on Jewish places of worship in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol regions have been thwarted, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented terrorist attacks on Jewish places of worship in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol regions, planned by supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the statement read.

According to the FSB, "As a result of the measures taken in Krasnoyarsk, two individuals from a Central Asian country were detained who were preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device on the grounds of a city synagogue."

"Furthermore, a Russian citizen was detained in Pyatigorsk for planning to set fire to the building of the Jewish Religious Community using Molotov cocktails. Two knives and communication devices containing correspondence with a foreign coordinator of criminal activity on the Telegram messenger were also seized from him," read the statement.