Survey shows most Jewish Americans believe antisemitism is a 'normal Jewish experience'

A new study released by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveals that antisemitism has become a “normal Jewish experience” for most American Jews.

The report is based on two surveys conducted between March and June of 2025 with roughly 5,000 total representative participants. It found that over half of respondents – 55 percent (%) – experienced at least one form of antisemitism in the past year, and 57% said they believe antisemitism is now a regular part of Jewish life – a normal Jewish experience – in the US.

Nearly one in five participants said they were physically assaulted, threatened, or verbally harassed because of their Jewish identity over the past 12 months, and over a third witnessed incidents of actual or threatened antisemitic violence.

The study, conducted with Columbia University, shows American Jews are concerned for their safety, and are experiencing psychological effects as a result. 79% of respondents said they are worried about antisemitism, and nearly half have taken steps to increase their personal security and sense of safety, including developing worst-case scenario plans (33%), considering fleeing the country (14%), and purchasing guns (9%).

“It is so profoundly sad that Jewish Americans are now discussing worst-case scenarios,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “When American Jews — who have built lives, careers and families here for generations — are making contingency plans to flee, we must recognize this as a five-alarm fire for our entire country. This is not just a Jewish problem; it’s an American problem that demands immediate action from leaders at every level.”

Despite the concerning data, the report also highlights the resilience of the Jewish community. Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, noted a “surge” in Jewish engagement and connection to community in response to rising hate. “Nearly two-thirds of those who directly experienced antisemitism are responding by deepening their Jewish involvement,” he said. “Rather than retreating in fear, American Jews are choosing to stand together, strengthen their bonds and affirm their identity. This surge in Jewish engagement represents hope and determination in the face of hate."

The study found that Jewish Americans experience antisemitism in many different contexts, with online (4%), public spaces (21%), educational institutions (13%), near Jewish institutions (9%) and the workplace (9%), among the most common. While younger respondents were found to be more likely to report experiences of exclusion or discrimination, 74% of those who faced anti-Jewish discrimination did not report it to any institution, indicating significant gaps in incident documentation and response.