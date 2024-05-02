President Yitzhak Herzog has issued a heartfelt message of support to Jewish communities worldwide, expressing deep concern over the recent surge in anti-Semitism and hostility, particularly targeting Jewish students on campuses, including those in the United States.

In his special address, President Herzog conveyed unwavering solidarity with Jewish communities, acknowledging the distress caused by escalating threats and animosity.

He stated, "to our brothers and sisters, to our friends on campuses and in the Jewish communities throughout the United States and all over the world, to those who stand by us and protect the people of Israel and the State of Israel, to all people of good will: from Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, I say to you: the people of Israel are with you."

President Herzog highlighted the alarming prevalence of anti-Semitism in prominent academic institutions, condemning the propagation of hatred and misinformation. He remarked:

"We see prominent academic institutions, halls of history, culture and education contaminated with hatred and anti-Semitism fueled by arrogance and ignorance, and driven by moral failings and disinformation."

The president's message also underscored the solidarity and resilience of Jewish communities in the face of adversity. "In the face of violence, harassment and intimidation, when masked cowards smash windows and smash doors, when they attack the truth and manipulate history, together, we stand firm."

President Herzog emphasized the shared commitment to combating anti-Semitism and promoting civil liberties, including the right to live proudly and peacefully as Jews. "While chanting for the intifada and genocide, we will work - together - to free our abductees, held by Hamas, and fight for civil liberties and our right to believe and belong, for the right to live proudly, peacefully and safely, as Jews, as Israelis - everywhere."

Looking towards the future, President Herzog expressed optimism and resolve, urging Jewish communities to stand strong. "In the face of this frightening rise of anti-Semitism: do not be afraid. Stand proud. Stand strong for your freedom. The State of Israel stands with you. The State of Israel cares for you. We take care of you. We are here for you."