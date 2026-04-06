Where have the Jewish memorial monuments in Melbourne disappeared to?

The Australian Jewish Association reported Monday night a troubling incident at Caulfield Park, where several historically significant memorials have disappeared. Community members are working to determine whether the removals were due to planned municipal work or deliberate vandalism, but the lack of prior notice has raised concerns of a targeted act against Jewish and national heritage.

Among the missing sites is the memorial plaque marking the Battle of Beersheba, commemorating the charge of the Light Horse in 1917, widely regarded as the last successful cavalry charge in history. Also gone is the plaque honoring Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. A tree planted in his memory in the park has also been affected.

In addition, a central memorial stone near the “Lone Pine” tree has disappeared. The stone bore the names of 298 residents of the Caulfield area who were killed in World War I, serving as a key site of remembrance for the local community.

The removal of these memorials represents a significant loss to both local and national heritage. The monuments reflected the historical ties between the Jewish community, Australia’s military legacy, and events connected to the Land of Israel.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia in recent months, heightening concern within the community as authorities work to clarify the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the memorials.