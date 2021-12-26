World economic output set to surpass $100 tln for first time

China is also expected to lag slightly in surpassing the United States as the world’s largest economy

In 2022, the world’s economic output will surpass $100 trillion for the first time, according to a report published Sunday.

The findings, known as the World Economic League Table report, were released by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), a leading United Kingdom economic consultancy firm.

Cebr’s report also forecasted that China will lag more along its timeline to surpass the United States as the world’s largest economy, altering a previous prediction.

While last year’s World Economic League Table anticipated China’s economy would eclipse the US’ in terms of dollars by 2028, this year’s report changed the predicted date to 2030.

“The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8 percent in the US,” Cebr founder Douglas McWilliams explained.

“We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024.”

Other notable predictions reported by the firm include that India is expected to surpass France next year in terms of economic size.

Cebr also forecasted that Russia could potentially enter the world’s top 10 economies by 2036.