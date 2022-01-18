Oil prices hit 7-year high amid tight supply

Brent crude oil hit $88.13 a barrel and US Texas Intermediate crude prices reached $85.74 a barrel

Oil prices on Tuesday hit their highest since 2014 as possible disruption after an attack in the Gulf region added to international concerns of tight supply.

Brent crude oil - a major benchmark price for purchases of oil worldwide - rose almost one percent to $87.25 a barrel, while the United States Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices sit at $85.07 a barrel, a 1.5 percent jump.

Both benchmarks touched their peak since October 2014 during the session, with Brent at $88.13 and WTI at $85.74.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483277272199024640 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An attack on the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi rebel group on Monday sparked concerns over oil supply and escalated hostilities between Iran-aligned groups and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Reports indicated that three people were killed and six wounded by a drone and missile strike that exploded fuel tanks.

The Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE reserved threatened reprisals.

“The damage to the UAE oil facilities in Abu Dhabi is not significant in itself, but it raises the question of even more supply disruptions in the region in 2022," said Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, Reuters reported.

"The attack raises the geopolitical risk in the region and may signal the Iran-US nuclear deal is off the table for the foreseeable future, meaning Iranian oil barrels are off the market, boosting demand for similar grade crude originating elsewhere," Dickson added.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect oil inventories to fall to their lowest since 2000 by the summer, with Brent oil prices rising to $100 in 2022.