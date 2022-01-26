US firms hold mere days worth of semiconductor inventory

US Commerce Department says the 'results make it clear: America needs to produce more semiconductors'

United States firms have a median of under 5 days worth of semiconductors on hand, according to a report published by the Commerce Department, leaving many companies at-risk of potential production issues.

The department issued a Request for Information (RFI) and compiled over 150 responses to find that the median inventory of semiconductors in the US plummeted from 40 days in 2019 to less than 5 days in 2021.

Additionally, while the median demand for semiconductors in 2021 rose 17 percent higher than 2019’s numbers, this did not match the levels of chip supply.

“The RFI results make it clear: America needs to produce more semiconductors,” the report urged in a post to the US Commerce Department website.

“Congress must pass funding for domestic semiconductor production, such as the US Innovation and Competition Act, to solve our supply challenges for the long term.”

Department findings indicated that wafer production capacity is the main bottleneck driving the domestic crisis, and called on Congress to propose a long-term solution to remedy the US shortage.

“The semiconductor supply chain remains fragile and it is essential that Congress move swiftly to pass the President’s proposed $52 billion in chips funding as soon as possible,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.