Qatar says it can't fulfill EU's gas needs if Russia turns off supply

Fears of energy shortages grow amid Ukraine tensions

Qatar offered to supply gas to the European Union on Tuesday amid the crisis with Russia, the bloc's current supplier of natural gas stressing, however, that it could not solve the potential crisis all on its own.

Amid growing concerns that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, the United States in recent weeks asked Qatar to study if they can supply extra gas to Europe if Russian flows are disrupted.

Russia supplies over a third of Europe's natural gas and interruption would aggravate an ongoing energy crisis caused by a global shortage of oil and gas.

The Gulf state, one of the world's leading gas producers, could not rescue Europe alone if Russia turned off the supplies, its energy minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi stated.

“The volume of gas needed by the EU cannot be replaced by anyone unilaterally, without disturbing supplies to other regions around the world,"Al-Kaabi said in a statement.

"Europe’s energy security requires a collective effort from many parties.”

On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced that he plans to classify Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally” during a meeting with the state’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The Ukraine crisis was a key topic in a meeting in Washington DC.