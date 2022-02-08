UNESCO warns of crisis in creative sphere due to Covid

'What was already a precarious situation for many artists has become unsustainable'

Ten million jobs in creative industries worldwide were lost in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, as the increasing digitization of cultural output makes it harder for many artists to make a living, a UNESCO report said.

According to Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO - the United Nation’s cultural body - Covid led to “an unprecedented crisis in the culture sector.”

“All over the world, museums, cinemas, theaters, and concert halls – places of creation and sharing – have closed their doors.”

“What was already a precarious situation for many artists has become unsustainable, threatening creative diversity,” Azoulay added.

Although the cultural and creative sphere is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the world, it is also one of the most vulnerable and overlooked by investment, said the 328-page Reshaping Policies for Creativity report.

Government spending on creative industries was already declining in the years leading up to the pandemic, and Covid led to a collapse in income and employment.

While many national and local governments provided emergency support to such industries hit by Covid restrictions, the global gross value added of the creative sector surged by $750 billion in 2020, The Guardian reported.

UNESCO’s report called on governments to make labor protection of artists and cultural professionals similar to that of the general workforce.

It also suggested a minimum wage for cultural workers, better pension, and sick pay for freelancers.

“We need to rethink how we build a sustainable and inclusive working environment for cultural and artistic professionals who play a vital role for society the world over,” said Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for culture.