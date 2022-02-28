Russian currency falls amid tough international sanctions

'A bank run has already started in Russia over the weekend... and inflation will immediately spike massively'

Russia's currency, the ruble, fell as international sanctions began following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The ruble fell nearly 30 percent to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday, a devastating blow to the Russian economy, following an announcement by the West that it would remove some Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system and freeze central bank assets.

The Russian central bank took emergency measures to prop up the economy: hiking the key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent to "support financial and price stability and protect citizens' savings from depreciation."

Russians waited in long lines outside ATMs in fear that the Western sanctions would trigger cash shortages and disrupt payments. In addition, reports showed that Visa and Mastercard were no longer accepted for those who hold international bank accounts, PBS reported.

Customers of sanctioned banks will be unable to use their cards outside of Russia, and cards issued by sanctioned banks won't work on Google Pay or Apple Pay, Russia's central bank announced.

"A bank run has already started in Russia over the weekend... and inflation will immediately spike massively, and the Russian banking system is likely to be in trouble," said Jeffrey Halley, Asia-based senior market analyst at OANDA, according to Reuters.

The Moscow Exchange did not open on Monday, according to the Spectator Index after suspending all trading on Thursday due to the invasion.

Chinese state-owned financial institutions have been distancing themselves from Russia as the economy continues to crumble, Al Jazeera reported, as China attempts to balance its ties with Russia without violating sanctions.