Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate

'I would expect to see a slew of similar announcements over the next few days'

More Western companies are expected to pull out of Russia on Tuesday, as corporations and investors across industries follow the lead of energy firms BP and Shell that abandoned multi-billion-dollar positions after the invasion of Ukraine.

Leading banks, airlines, auto makers and more have cut shipments, ended partnerships and called Russia's actions unacceptable. Many more said they were considering action.

Late on Monday, Warner Bros. said it pulled this week's release of "The Batman" from Russian screens, following an announcement from Walt Disney Co. saying it would pause the release of theatrical films in Russia.

Sony followed suit, announcing a suspension of its film screenings in Russia, including the upcoming release of the Marvel superhero film "Moribus," starring Jared Leto.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of 'Morbius,'” a Sony spokesperson said late Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498486386613182468 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile Mastercard said it blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions on Russia.

The West moved to punish Russia with a raft of measures, including closing airspace to Russian aircraft, shutting out some Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial network, and restricting Moscow's ability to use its $630 billion in foreign reserves.

"I would expect to see a slew of similar announcements over the next few days," Sonia Kowal, president of Zevin Asset Management in Boston, said on Monday, adding that divestment by Norway's big sovereign wealth fund would support the move.

Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, as the West reacted by attempting to isolate the country led by President Vladimir Putin.

The UN said on Monday that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, were killed since the start of Russia's invasion, while Ukraine's health ministry puts the total civilian casualties higher, saying on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children were killed.

The refugee crisis is intensifying, with the UN on Monday saying that over 500,000 Ukrainians had crossed the borders into neighboring countries.

The European Union estimates that up to 4 million people could attempt to exit the country due to Russia's invasion.