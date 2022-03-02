Nord Stream 2 denies filing for insolvency

Nord Stream 2 AG is registered in Switzerland and owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom

The Swiss-based company which built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany denied filing for insolvency on Wednesday, following reports that the company applied for bankruptcy.

This comes after the United States sanctioned the company last week in response to Russia recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to the invasion of the country.

Nord Stream 2 AG is registered in Switzerland and owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, completing the $11 billion project last year. The pipeline is designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to Germany.

Two sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Tuesday that Nord Stream 2 AG was working with a financial adviser on clearing some of its liabilities and would shortly begin insolvency proceedings.

Nord Stream 2 AG did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Gazprom declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Nord Stream 2 AG denied reports that it already filed for bankruptcy in a statement to Reuters.

“We do not confirm the media reports that Nord Stream 2 has filed for bankruptcy."

“The company only informed the local authorities that the company had to terminate contracts with employees following the imposition of US sanctions on the company,” Nord Stream 2 AG said in emailed comments.

The process was not yet activated, Silvia Thalmann, the director of economy for the Swiss canton of Zug, said.

“We know that Nord Stream 2 is facing enormous payment difficulties. The company has not until now filed for bankruptcy with the Zug Commercial Registry Office,” she said.