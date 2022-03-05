World food prices hit record high in February

Vegetable oils and dairy products led the record surge of 20.7 percent

World food prices hit a record high in February this year with a 20.7 percent increase year-on-year, the United Nations food agency said Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded foods, averaged over 140 points last month against 135 in January.

Higher food prices - led by vegetable oils and dairy products - contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from Covid.

Such costs are also putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports, the FAO warned.

Upali Galketi Aratchilage, an FAO economist, said crop conditions and export availabilities were only partially responsible for the increase in global food prices.

"A much bigger push for food price inflation comes from outside food production, particularly the energy, fertilizer, and feed sectors," he said.

"All these factors tend to squeeze profit margins of food producers, discouraging them from investing and expanding production."

Data for the February report was mostly compiled before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which analysts warn could significantly impact grain exports.

FAO said its vegetable oils index rose 8.5 percent month-on-month in February, another record high propelled by rising palm, soy, and sunflower oil prices.

Ukraine and Russia account for some 80 percent of global exports of sunflower oil.

The cereal price index rose three percent on the month and wheat prices increased by 2.1 percent, largely reflecting uncertainty about global supply flows from the Black Sea region.

FAO’s dairy index surged 6.4 percent while meat prices rose over one percent in February as well.