Russia looks to China after Visa, Mastercard suspend operations

'We are compelled to act following... the unacceptable events that we have witnessed'

Credit cards issued by Russian banks using Visa and Mastercard systems will stop functioning overseas after Wednesday, prompting some local lenders to consider using China’s UnionPay service, Russia’s central bank said Sunday.

Its announcement came after US payment firms Visa and Mastercard said they were suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, joining a list of companies to sever business links with Moscow.

By March 9, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any cards issued outside of Russia won’t work within the country, Visa announced Saturday.

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Visa CEO Al Kelly said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500240751711690753 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a call with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden welcomed the decision by the financial giants to suspend their services.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," the White House said in a statement.

Russia’s central bank noted that many Russian banks plan to issue cards using UnionPay, a major China-based card service that is enabled in 180 countries.

Several Russian banks already use the financial service, the bank added.

The move by the US payment firms to pull out of Moscow could mean more disruption for Russians under economic hardship.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia have frozen much of the country’s central bank’s $640 billion in assets, barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT, and sent Moscow’s ruble currency to its lowest-ever value.