US ban on Russian oil: Likely global consequences

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil - a Western ban would have costly consequences

Recent speculation of the United States possibly banning Russian oil imports is causing a surge in Brent crude prices, which are now at almost $140 a barrel, the highest level since 2008.

Sending around seven million barrels per day, Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined - seven percent of the global supply.

While Western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia's energy sector, a looming US ban on oil would be unprecedented.

According to Reuters, likely consequences of the ban include:

Record Prices

Global investment firm JP Morgan predicted that oil could reach $185 a barrel by the end of 2022 if disruption to Russian exports lasts that long.

The last time oil prices were above $100 was in 2014 partly due to production disruptions in the Middle East.

Price levels reached on Monday were also not far from a 2008 peak of $147 per barrel.

Surging Inflation

With natural gas prices at all-time highs, soaring energy costs are expected to push inflation above seven percent across the world.

In the US, the annual rate of inflation was at 6.2 percent as of October 2021, the highest in more than three decades, according to Pew Research Center.

Russia is also a major exporter and producer of grains, fertilizers, coal, and steel - excluding its economy from the trading system would affect a wide range of industries and impact global food security.

From Covid to Oil

A ban on Russian oil would also impede the global recovery from the Covid pandemic.

There is a high risk of stagflation - rising inflation as economic growth slows - in the coming months.

In the US, the Federal Reserve estimates that every $10 per barrel rise in oil prices cuts economic growth by 0.1 percentage points.