Russia sanctions may cause IMF to cut global growth forecast

Georgieva says sanctions on Moscow will lead to a 'sharp contraction' of the Russian economy

The International Monetary Fund expects to cut its global growth estimate next month due to the economic damage caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

The sanctions Western countries have imposed on Moscow in response to the war will lead to a "sharp contraction" of the Russian economy, Georgieva told reporters, adding that a Russian debt default is no longer "an improbable event."

Russia’s incursion into its neighbor prompted countries around the world to impose a slew of United States-led sanctions on Moscow in response, battering the state’s economy and sending the ruble into a state of free fall.

Russia - cut off from SWIFT and facing bans of its oil exports - is entering a state of international economic isolation, and Washington’s economic officials pledge that the pressure will continue.

“The Russian economy will be devastated as a consequence of what we've already done, but we… continue to consider further steps we can take,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a Washington Post Live event.

She said that the US is coordinating with its allies and weighing potential additional sanctions against Moscow in response to reports of attacks on civilians emerging from Ukraine.

“The atrocities they are committing against civilians seem to be intensifying,” Yellen said, according to CNN.

“So, it's certainly appropriate for us to be working with our allies to consider further sanctions.”