Russia looks to China for economic support

Russia said Sunday that it was counting on China for economic support amid Western sanctions, which Moscow said have frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves.

“We have part of our gold and foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese currency, in yuan. Of course, there is pressure to limit access to those reserves," said Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

"But I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closing."

Western countries continue to pile on sanctions against Russia’s corporate and financial system over its assault on Ukraine.

Siluanov’s comments marked the clearest statement so far from Moscow that it will look to China to soften the impact.

The two countries recently tightened cooperation as both have been under strong Western pressure over human rights allegations among other issues.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month announced a strategic partnership - described as a friendship with no limits - which they said aims to counter the influence of the United States.

Despite confidence that Russia could withstand such punishments, Siluanov said the sanctions have frozen $300 billion out of the $640 billion that Russia has in its gold and forex reserves.