Swiss banks manage up to $213 billion for Russian clients

Meyer says Switzerland 'must do everything possible to turn off the money taps'

Financial institutions in Switzerland manage up to $213 billion in offshore accounts owned by wealthy Russian clients, according to an estimation released by the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA).

The disclosure provides a rare insight into Switzerland’s role as a financial haven for Russian foreign wealth - a position that some officials in the country are looking to change.

Mattea Meyer, a politician in Switzerland who acts as co-president of the Swiss Social Democratic Party, is urging the state to crack down on funds from Russia’s elite given their proximity to President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.

“Part belongs to oligarchs loyal to the Kremlin,” she warned, adding that “the money and their activity... helps finance the war.”

Meyer said that the country “must do everything possible to turn off the money taps.”

The SBA added that its estimate of Russian accounts composes only a small portion of the overall number of overseas assets managed by banks in Switzerland for foreign clientele.

“The share of assets held for Russian clients likely accounts for a share in the low single-digit percentage range of the total cross-border assets deposited with Swiss banks,” the SBA explained in a statement delivered by email to Reuters on Wednesday.