Lithuanian minister speaks on financial impact of Ukraine war

Ausrine Armonaite, Lithuania’s economy and innovation minister, spoke with i24NEWS on how the war in Ukraine is impacting the economies of nearby states.

Although the conflict is upending the global wheat and oil markets, the minister forecast that Moscow’s invasion will not pose additional substantial threats to the domestic economic situation in Lithuania.

“We don’t see [that] people won’t have enough finances for their vacation or tourism in general - because despite the inflation and despite some turbulence, we can’t feel… that people will change their plans,” the minister told i24NEWS.

Armonaite said that there are already a number of different charities dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, including in central and eastern Europe, with a “significant” amount of financial capital.

The minister anticipated that because of this, regional economies would not feel additional financial strain from the war in Ukraine.

“Hopefully, there will be no… additional turbulence in the tourism sector as well,” she added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just one challenge facing Lithuania’s tourism industry in recent years - the sector also suffered setbacks during the global pandemic.

“Of course, we have to admit that after Covid - now war - it will be challenging to some of the businesses operating in the tourism industry,” Armonaite told i24NEWS.