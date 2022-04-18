World Bank plans $170b crisis fund, slashes global economy forecast

'I'm deeply concerned about developing countries. They're facing sudden price increases'

The World Bank is seeking to create a $170 billion emergency fund to help the poorest nations being buffeted by multiple crises, the bank's President David Malpass said Monday.

Malpass added that the bank is slashing its forecast for global economic growth this year, citing the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the lingering effects of Covid, The New York Times reported.

The "crisis response envelope" will continue the work that began during the Covid pandemic, and help countries deal with surging inflation, which was made worse by the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the "severe financial stress" caused by high debt levels, he continued.

"I'm deeply concerned about developing countries. They're facing sudden price increases for energy, fertilizer, and food.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515631213578440707 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Malpass, the World Bank now expects the global economy to grow at a rate of 3.2 percent in 2022, down from its previous estimate of 4.1 percent.

The International Monetary Fund is expected to also slash its estimation when it releases updated forecasts on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of this week's spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass said the 15-month aid fund would run through June 2023 and build on the $15b Covid-response fund, which expired in June 2021.

He repeated his concern for poor countries facing high debt levels, noting that 60 percent of low-income countries already face debt distress or are at high risk.