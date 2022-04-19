IMF: Fragmentation poses 'serious risk' to global prosperity

Globalization 'lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty... fragmentation would undo many of these gains'

The threat of de-globalization that splits countries into divided blocs could undermine decades of gains in living standards and growth, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned Tuesday.

While not an immediate threat, "we see this as a serious risk," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.

He spoke at the start of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine hangs over the discussions. The war has reverberated through the global economy, but some officials fear it also could break up years of hard-won gains in integration.

The day prior, the World Bank slashed its economic growth forecast from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent, citing the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the lingering effects of Covid as hindrances.

Globalization "lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and allowed emerging market economies to see their economies soar in the last 30, 40 years," Gourinchas told reporters.

"A move towards more fragmentation would undo many of these gains."

The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook showed the integrated global supply chain preserved those gains even during the Covid pandemic.

The rise of large emerging markets in the global economy created a shift towards a "multipolar world," Gourinchas said. But splitting into "divided blocs... would be a disaster for the global economy."