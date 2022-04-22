UK, India seal defense and economic pact

'We're telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali in October. This could double our trade' by 2023

The United Kingdom and India on Friday agreed to step up defense and business cooperation, with leaders expecting a bilateral free-trade deal to be wrapped up in the coming months.

During a visit to New Delhi, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with the South Asian country, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.

Britain hopes that its offer of closer security ties with the West will encourage India to cut its defense reliance on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

"We had wonderful talks that have strengthened our relationship in every way," Johnson told a joint news briefing with Modi, adding that the “decades-long commitment” would “forge tighter bonds.”

Johnson noted that the two countries would also complete a free-trade deal by the end of this year.

"We're telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali in October. This could double our trade and investments by the end of the decade.”

UK-India trade in 2019 was worth almost $30 billion, according to British data.

The UK’s efforts to bolster security ties follow attempts by the United States to move India away from Russia, with an offer of its own to supply more defense and energy means.

However, while Britain’s offer was welcome, India would remain reliant on Russian military support, partly because it is cheaper, according to Mohan Guruswamy, a director of the Center for Policy Alternatives in New Delhi.

"Russia's offer to India is always that 'Our cupboard is open.’ Britain doesn’t offer India everything it wants and what it does make available is usually more expensive," said Guruswamy.