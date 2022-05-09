China’s Covid lockdowns bite local, international economies

'This has affected not only the supply chain within China, but… [also] around the world'

Carice Witte, founder of the Sino-Israel Global Network & Academic Leadership, spoke with i24NEWS about the implications of China’s Covid lockdowns on the domestic and international economy.

Last month, officials in Shanghai imposed a city-wide lockdown to limit the spread of Covid, but Beijing’s zero-Covid policy is sparking frustration among China’s inhabitants - and the approach is also introducing challenges to the local economy.

“Although the Shanghai port is open, truck drivers have not been able to get through, pick up, [and] deliver for weeks,” Witte told i24NEWS.

Earlier last month, economists warned that the Shanghai lockdown would result in a 6 percent GDP loss for the city, and a 2 percent GDP loss for China as a whole, according to The Guardian.

Due to China’s extensive influence over the global supply chain, businesses worldwide are also suffering.

“This has affected not only the supply chain within China, but… [also] around the world,” Witte said, adding that the impact of Beijing’s lockdowns could also be felt in the United States.

“The US has [a] huge demand for China’s products,” the founder said.

She added that these lockdowns are “affecting the exchange there and definitely slowing down business around the world because of China’s huge footprint.”