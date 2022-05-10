Airlines expect travel will rebound to pre-Covid levels in 2023

'We are seeing a strong recovery, and I think that recovery will gather momentum'

As countries around the world relax their Covid travel restrictions, the airline industry anticipates that passenger traffic will rebound to levels seen prior to the global pandemic next year.

Willie Walsh, director general of the global aviation trade organization International Air Transport Association (IATA), explained that business is accelerating in the travel sector.

“We're seeing very strong bookings. Certainly all the airline CEOs that I'm talking to are seeing not just good demand for year-end travel but they continue to see demand as they… [look] through the year,” the official said, according to Reuters.

Although high oil prices prompted the airline industry to respond with a 10 percent hike in the cost of plane tickets, Walsh said that passengers remain undeterred.

“I don't think we should be distracted from the fact that we are seeing a strong recovery, and I think that recovery will gather momentum as we go through the rest of this year into 2023,” he added.

However, Walsh cautioned that traffic could be lower than pre-pandemic levels during individual seasons next year, and also noted that China’s Covid restrictions are cutting into the market.

Additionally, factors like supply chain problems, inflation, and higher fuel costs are expected to still pose challenges to the world’s airlines.