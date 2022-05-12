Morgan Stanley warns 2022 global economic growth to take major blow

The brokerage forecasts 2022 global growth to be at 2.9 percent, compared to 6.2 percent the year prior

Morgan Stanley predicted that this year’s global economic growth will be less than half of 2021 due to risks from the Ukraine-Russia war as well as a Covid surge in China, even as central banks are working to control record-high inflation.

The international brokerage forecasted 2022 global growth to be at 2.9 percent, compared with the 6.2 percent growth the previous year.

"The deceleration is global, driven by the combination of waning fiscal impetus, tightening monetary policy, a continuing drag from Covid, persistent supply chain frictions, and, most recently, repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine," wrote Morgan Stanley economists in a note dated Tuesday.

Commodity and oil prices skyrocketed after Russia was hit with Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, worsening inflation globally and prompting governments to reassess their monetary policies.

China’s tighter Covid curbs also halted factory production and pinched domestic demand, taking a toll on its economy with export growth slowing to its weakest in almost two years.

Morgan Stanley economists expected that, with a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine looking unlikely and global central banks trying to tame inflation, the upside for economic growth is limited.

"We now do not see global GDP returning to the pre-Covid trend in the forecast period," they added.

The brokerage noted that the slower global growth is broadly-based, and the only two major economies that are not expected to experience substantial slowing are Japan and India.