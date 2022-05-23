Zelensky calls for more Russia sanctions in Davos

Ukrainian president urged for complete withdrawal of foreign businesses from Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland, telling global leaders it is the moment to decide “whether brute force will rule the world.”

“Protect the freedom and regular peaceful order in the world with the maximum effort possible,” Zelensky said.

“Sanctions… should be maximum so that Russia and every other potential aggressor who wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbor would clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions,” he said.

Among the measures Ukraine expects to be taken against Russia, Zelensky listed oil and trade embargoes, sanctions against all Russian banks without exceptions, as well as a boycott of the Russian IT sector, and a complete withdrawal of foreign businesses from the Russian market.

Zelensky blamed the Russian invasion for the destabilization of global markets and noted that Ukraine’s economy has experienced tremendous losses since February 24.

“We have more than a half a trillion dollars in losses, and tens of thousands of facilities destroyed. We need to rebuild entire cities and industries,” Zelensky said, calling on international businesses to take part in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine that “will become the largest since World War II.”

Earlier today, the Ukrainian President signed a law allowing Ukraine to seize assets of individuals supporting Russia.