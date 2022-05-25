Russia holds the world hostage raising fears of food crisis - analyst

Moscow blocks Ukraine’s sea ports ‘to get relief from sanctions’

Russia is trying to cripple Ukraine economically, an expert told i24NEWS, as the war led to a blockade of all of Ukraine’s crucial sea ports, especially the Black Sea’s stronghold Odesa.

“Ukraine is one of the largest wheat and grain suppliers to the world, for the UN World’s Food Program Ukraine is the second largest supplier of wheat so Ukraine’s goods being removed from the global market risk plunging tens of millions of people across the world into hunger and starvation,” assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, Doug Klain, said in an interview.

“Russia is holding the world hostage right now trying to get relief from sanctions and trying to get the world to give it a pass to continue to exterminate Ukraine,” he added.

Lithuania’s latest proposal to form a naval coalition with the UK to lift the Russian port blockade of the Black Sea is “a realistic option,” the expert said.

“An allied coalition of international partners could go in on a humanitarian mission to conduct demining operations and to ensure that crucial food stocks can be exported from Ukraine out of the Black Sea and make it to the global market,” Klain said.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, told the World Economic Forum in Davos that Russia-Ukraine war is forcing the UN “to take food from the hungry to give to the starving” as 36 countries count on Ukraine and Russia for more than half of their wheat imports.

Ukraine's wheat production is likely to be down by at least a third from last year due to the Russian invasion, according to analysts.